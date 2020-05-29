

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $49.32 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $15.54 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.44 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



