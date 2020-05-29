EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 29, 2020 SHARES SAVOSOLAR OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 28,999,557 new shares (SAVOHN0120) of the share issue of Savosolar Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 01, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SAVOHN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440037 Orderbook id: 197299 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 01, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260