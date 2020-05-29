EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 29, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS SAVOSOLAR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Savosolar Oyj will be traded as of June 01, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SAVOHU0120 ISIN code: FI4000440045 Orderbook id: 197297 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: June 01, 2020 - June 17, 2020 Trading starts: June 01, 2020 Last trading day: June 11, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260