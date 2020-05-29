Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 268.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 260.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---