Global Surgical Face Masks Market to Grow With Fundamental Changes in Safety Manuals of Hospitals, TMR

- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led a large population to wear masks as a necessary step for their safety

- The healthcare industry is making prolific efforts to improve its safety standards for patients and medical staff

ALBANY, New York, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global surgical face masks market is expected to touch unprecedented heights in the years to follow. There have been visible improvements in the way the healthcare industry handles patients. This factor has created a stir across the global healthcare sector, and has earned accolades for the industry from key stakeholders. It is worthwhile to mention that the healthcare industry has been especially focused on improving surgical procedures.

The need for safety and control during a surgical operation necessitates the use of several aids and devices. Use of face masks by doctors and nurses is an important step in improving the safety of the medical operation. The aforementioned factors are suggestive of the inflow of fresh revenues into the global surgical face masks market.

The total volume of the global surgical face masks market stood at US$ 2 Bn in 2019, and is expected to apex up in the times to follow. The CAGR of the global surgical face masks market is calculated at 11% for the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Face Masks as Saviors against Covid-19

The healthcare sector has been battling the outbreak of the coronavirus across major parts of the world. The contagious nature of the disease has raised concerns amongst several people, and has helped in shifting the focus towards precautionary measures.

Use of face masks by the masses has been recommended as the most urgent measure for controlling the spread of the virus. The healthcare industry accounted for a major share of the global surgical face masks market until last year. However, use of face masks amongst commoners has become a prominent trend in these times.

The presence of cutting-edge aids and technologies for performing critical surgeries has helped in enhancing the performance of the healthcare industry. There is growing relevance of using face masks during surgical and non-surgical procedures. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also stipulated strict guidelines with regard to the safety of surgical procedures.

The willingness of the healthcare industry to adhere to the standards stipulated by international medical and healthcare organizations has aided market growth. The global surgical face masks market is poised to earn fresh revenues in the years to follow. There is little contention about the utility of face masks in adding a layer of medical hygiene during several procedures. The healthcare industry has rolled out a spree of radical changes to its fundamental setup over recent years.

Global Surgical Face Masks Market: Growth Drivers

The growth of the global surgical face masks market hinges on to the seriousness of the masses to flatten the curve pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus.

The quest of the healthcare industry to foster safety during critical operations such as cardiac surgeries, pulmonary surgeries, and oral inspections shall drive sales.

In recent times, manufacturing of surgical face masks has witnessed an uptick in volume. The customers have reciprocated to this rise in volume, mainly due to the spread of various types of viruses.

The use of face masks for protection for pollutants and germs has also given a thrust to market growth.

Global Surgical Face Masks Market: Key Companies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Kimberly Clark Corporation

Global Surgical Face Masks Market: Segmentation

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Product

Surgical Masks



Basic Masks





Anti-fog Masks





Fluid/Splash Masks



N95 Masks



With Valve





Without Valve



Barrier Masks

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Usage

Disposable



Reusable

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Mask Type

Tie-on



Earloop



Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Protection Type

High Barrier



Moderate Barrier



Low Barrier

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Material

Cellulose



Polypropylene



Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Clinics



Academic & Research Centers



Others

Surgical Face Masks Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

