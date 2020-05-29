The government has announced a plan to deploy new PV capacity at a mega site over the next four years. Around 800 MW of capacity is expected to be tendered annually up to 2024. To be eligible, it is anticipated all modules, cables and mounting structures must have been made in Algeria. Algeria's minister of energy, Arkab Mohamed, has announced plans for a giant, 4 GW solar project which will be developed through annual tenders up to 2024. The $3.2-3.6 billion Tafouk 1 solar field is expected to be tendered in five 800 MW procurement rounds, starting this year, a local source told pv magazine. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...