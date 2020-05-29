NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 28 May 2020 were: 550.19p Capital only 554.22p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 29th April 2020, the Company has 83,588,462 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.