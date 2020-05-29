Technavio has been monitoring the cloud storage services market and it is poised to grow by USD 73.21 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of IoT and big data will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adoption of IoT and big data has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cloud Storage Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cloud Storage Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Cloud Storage Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud storage services market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Storage Services Market Size
- Cloud Storage Services Market Trends
- Cloud Storage Services Market Analysis
This study identifies the high adoption of cloud data services by SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud storage services market growth during the next few years.
Cloud Storage Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud storage services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud storage services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud storage services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud storage services market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Large enterprises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SMEs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- High adoption of cloud storage services by SMEs
- Increasing partnerships and collaborations
- Emergence of advanced storage technologies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
