The "Europe Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe nuclear reactor decommissioning market is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Factors such as the increasing number of nuclear reactors reaching operational retirement, declining prices of renewable power generation sources (i.e., wind solar), which in turn are rendering nuclear power less economical, and growing sensitivity toward environmental issues are expected to drive the market in the coming years. However, the increasing adoption of alternate energy sources, such as gas-based power and solar power is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The decommissioning activity of research reactors is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the reduced requirement of the same, as there is a decreasing trend in research development activity in the nuclear industry.

At least two reactor sites are expected to be suspended in Germany by 2020, similarly, during 2020-2025, around 4 reactor sites are likely to be shut down in the United Kingdom, and six in Germany. Therefore, these countries are expected to create enormous opportunities for nuclear-decommissioning market players.

France, Germany, Sweden, and Russia are the regional hotspots for the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

The Europe nuclear reactor decommissioning market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players are Cavendish Nuclear Ltd., Fluor Corporation, GE Hitachi Nuclear Services, James Fisher and Sons PLC, and Electricite de France SA.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

