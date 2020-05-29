The "Europe Hospital Supplies Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hospital Supplies Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The propelling factors for the growth of the European hospital supplies market include the high demand, owing to increasing chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, and the investment in healthcare infrastructure. There is a growing concern about chronic diseases, which affect one-third of the European population aged 15 and above. This rising awareness is increasing the hospital admission rates, which in turn, is fueling the overall market growth in Europe.

Europe has a strong healthcare system, in terms of the infrastructure, hospital beds, hospital supplies, and equipment, etc., that has helped the overall market to account among the highest market share. Therefore, the well-established infrastructure of the hospitals helps in the growth of the European hospital supplies market.

Key Market Trends

The Operating Room Equipment Segment is Expected to Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities During the Forecast Period

With the growing immigration from African countries and other Mediterranean countries in to the Eurpean countries, the surgical procedures have significantly increased, further demanding the technological advancement in operating room equipment. Therefore, several companies are looking toward the development of state-of-the-art operating rooms, which are creating lucrative growth opportunities.

As per Germany Federal Statistical Office 2020 report, currently there about 83 million population in Germany, of these 16.2 million population are above 67 years of age and this number is projected to reach to 21.4 million in 2040.

As number of elderly population are expected to grow in near future and this population are more prone to chronic diseases which shows positive impact on market. Additionally, there is an increasing number of super specialty hospitals that help in the overall growth of the market.

There are several key players found to be involved in merger and acquisition and their geographical expansion are among the latest trends that have been observed in the European hospital equipment and supplies market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickinson Company, Boston Scientific Group, Ethicon (Johnson Johnson), 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

