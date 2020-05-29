A Symbolic Moment: Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel Is Turning Again Alongside the Wheels of Life and Business

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic moment, the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, and Riesenrad owner, Nora Lamac set Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel in motion, sending out an important message to the world: the wheels of life and business are starting to turn again.

The Giant Ferris Wheel - synonymous with Vienna and tourism - which had been turning without interruption since the end of WWII was switched off for the first time in 75 years in mid-March due to COVID-19. But finally, the big moment arrived: today at exactly twelve noon in Vienna, Nora Lamac, whose family has operated the Giant Ferris Wheel for generations, and the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, pressed the Giant Ferris Wheel's 'on' switch, setting the Viennese landmark in motion once again. This advancement is mirrored in Vienna gradually opening shops, bars, restaurants and museums, as well as hotels and leisure centers from today.

Quotes:

Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna

"In Vienna the Giant Ferris Wheel is turning once more, hotels are reopening and city is slowly coming back to life. We have once again proved what the rankings such as those published by Mercer and the Economist have been showing for years: Vienna is a safe and livable city with excellent infrastructure, and also adept at overcoming difficult situations."

Giant Ferris Wheel CEO and co-owner Nora Lamac:

"Before corona, the Giant Ferris Wheel was in continuous service for more 70 years. When the wheel stops turning, life stands still. Today is a very emotional moment for me and my family. The fact that the wheel has started turning again gives grounds for hope - not just for me, but for the whole of Austria and for everyone who has been going through a difficult time over the past few months."

Peter Hanke, Executive City Councilor of Finance, Business, Digital Innovation and International Affairs:

"The past few weeks have shown us just what a diverse effect tourism has on the city and its residents. In good times, tourism is responsible for more than 116,000 jobs, around EUR 4 billion in induced economic impact and a rich cultural and culinary offering. After the hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Vienna is now coming back to life, and we are doing everything we can to get back to full strength."

Norbert Kettner, Director of Tourism:

"More than all other landmarks, the Giant Ferris Wheel is now a symbol of the city's restart. The fact that it is moving again is a source of great hope. We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests from elsewhere in Austria, as well as from abroad shortly, and can promise that Vienna has a lot to offer this year, too - in spite of distancing and the no- or low-touch economy."

More info

10 facts about Vienna'sFerris Wheel:https://www.wien.info/en/sightseeing/sights/giant-ferris-wheel-fun-facts

Tourist attractions post-corona: https://www.wien.info/en/sightseeing/viennaopennow

Video Footage and Images: https://b2b.wien.info/en/press-media-services/pressservice/giant-ferries-wheel

www.vienna.info

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174480/Vienna_Ferris_Wheel.jpg