Today's announcement indicates either the board or the listing committee of the Hong Kong exchange where the company is listed put a spanner in the works.Hong Kong-listed solar company GCL-Poly has announced its plans to raise HK$269 million (US$35 million) to pay down debts have lapsed. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings on April 28 announced its intent to issue 1.3 billion shares - which would have made up 6.15% of the enlarged company - priced at HK$0.209 (US$0.026) each. The parent company of the polysilicon and wafer manufacturer and heavily indebted solar project developer said the fundraising exercise ...

