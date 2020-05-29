Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - NxGold Ltd. (TSXV: NXN) ("NxGold" or the "Company"),is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of May 13, 2020, the Company has completed the consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation reduced the number of outstanding Common Shares from 81,632,286 to 8,163,229. This transaction was approved by the directors of the Company on May 14, 2020 (the "Consolidation Resolution").

No fractional Common Shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

