AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 28/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.7284 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175910 CODE: PR1S ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 66973 EQS News ID: 1059285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2020 08:21 ET (12:21 GMT)