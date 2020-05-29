

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices fell in May, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index declined 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.2 percent fall in April.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, fell 0.40 percent in May, following a 0.17 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.40 percent in May, after a 0.32 percent increase in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.6 percent annually in May, following a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 21.6 percent annually in April, following a 5.6 percent fall in March. Sales fell for the second straight month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 17.5 percent in April, following a 11.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



