The "Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Report Suite: Europe 2020-2026 Medsuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European vascular access market was valued at 1.7 billion in 2019. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 1.7% to reach 1.9 billion.

Market growth is expected to be limited by pricing pressures across Europe. European healthcare facilities often trend towards lower-cost products, which forces many competitors to lower their prices. Furthermore, preferences for high cost, premium-priced versions of products, such as those with antimicrobial coatings, is still developing in many markets. As such, premiums on many of these devices are still being kept low and, therefore, there is not a significant upward force on the market from conversion to these products.

On the other hand, the market is benefitting from increased conversion towards safety devices that prevent needle-stick injuries. This trend is having a particularly strong effect in the PIVC and syringe and needle markets, which represent a sizable portion of the total vascular access market in Europe. Europe-wide legislation encouraging the use of safety devices implemented in 2013 and early 2014 has been transposed in all countries included in this report.

This report suite on the European market for vascular access devices and accessories includes implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midline catheters, dialysis catheters, catheter securement devices and syringes and needles. Vascular access ultrasound devices, tip-placement systems, antibacterial catheter patches and catheter caps are analyzed separately in a series of appendices.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Disease Overview

3. Product Assessment

4. European Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Overview

5. Country Profiles

6. Procedure Numbers

7. Implantable Port Market

8. Port Needle Market

9. Central Venous Catheter Market

10. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market

11. Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market

