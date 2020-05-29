Sunday will herald the largest PV procurement exercise ever held in Malaysia. Half the available capacity will be directed to 10-30 MW facilities with the balance reserved for plants with capacities of up to 50 MW.Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has announced the fourth round of the nation's Large Scale Solar (LSS) procurement scheme will open on Sunday. The ministry tweeted, the maximum size of projects eligible has been halved, from 100 MW to 50 MW, to enable more developers to participate. Each developer will be limited to a maximum of three bids. Half of the available ...

