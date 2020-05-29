From June 02, 2020, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "East West Agro" ORS (ISIN code LT0000132060) is launched. The price per share is EUR 5.20 The closing date for execution of the procedure is June 2, 2020. Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET. The maximum number of shares to buy is 4 000 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: EWA1LOS . Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com