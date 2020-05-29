OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 14:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: OSSIAM STOXX(R) EUROPE 600 EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) DEALING DATE: 28/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.4530 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2440454 CODE: S6EW ISIN: LU0599613147 Category Code: NAV TIDM: S6EW Sequence No.: 66980 EQS News ID: 1059317 End of Announcement EQS News Service

