In a world where technology and environmental threats are changing industries and key business processes rapidly, factors that curtail growth in the oil and gas industry have come across as critical factors derailing the efforts of oil and gas companies. The oil and gas industry has always been a major contributor to change. The use of oil by the transport industry i.e., half the world oil market and most of its expected growth is being reduced by the growing competition from other industries. This is driven both by the increase in oil prices and by government policies limiting carbon emissions. In such a scenario, key decision-makers must analyze factors curtailing growth and understand how it may affect the future, to explain their strategies clearly and to adapt to new situations as they develop.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Leading oil and gas companies are embedding analytics into their key decision-making processes to improve outcomes by tapping into new resources, increasing recovery rates, and reducing environmental impact."

Oil and Gas Industry Challenges

1: Minimizing costs and increasing visibility into complex operations

2: Optimizing the performance of employees, facilities, and assets

3: Meeting environmental regulations

4: Improving collaboration with oilfield services to improve logistics management capability

5: Maximizing operational excellence by creating a data-driven culture

6: Monitoring key metrics to analyze the effectiveness of operational efforts

7: Analyzing competitive forces

