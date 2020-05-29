Technavio has been monitoring the medical device security solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 301.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., CloudPassage Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McAfee LLC, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of IoT and connected devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Device Security Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Device

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Hospital Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical device security solutions market report covers the following areas:

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Size

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Trends

Medical Device Security Solutions Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device security solutions market growth during the next few years.

Medical Device Security Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical device security solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical device security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical device security solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical device security solutions market vendors

