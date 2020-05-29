Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") announced today that due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will postpone the filing of its interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2020, until no later than July 14, 2020.

The Company will be relying on the exemption provided in ASC Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators).

Until the Company has filed its Financial Statements and MD&A, members of the Company's Board, management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's year-end financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, is described below, all of which have been disclosed in prior press releases:

On April 28, 2020, GOLO terminated the previously announced agreement dated February 24, 2020 to acquire eServus.com Online Services Ltd.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO (TSXV: GOLO) provides a Last Mile Delivery solution for properties via its concierge service as well as its ability to manage all packages and deliveries that enter a property. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer

(514) 670-1228

ir@goloir.com

Nicole Piasentini

(416) 848-1460

npiasentini@national.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56773