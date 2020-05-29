Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's international business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable local business information to ensure that global companies gain a strong foothold in foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind consumer change. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005329/en/

North America remains the global leader in the packaging industry right now. Although the North American packaging market faced a brief dip in 2009, the sector has seen steady growth over the past couple of years. However, new packaging industry trends such as the rising need for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions are posing new challenges for companies in the sector. Also, China is poised to become a packaging industry major by 2020, and together with other markets in Asia, it will remain the industry's top growth engine alongside North America. While this shift is notable, North America's relevance in the global packaging market remains substantial due to its size and rate of innovation. The largest end-user segment of the North American packaging sector is food, while the fastest is projected to come from healthcare and cosmetics, closely similar to the global packaging industry trends.

Packaging companies must develop a rapid response to address the ongoing market challenges due to COVID-19. Contact us for comprehensive market insights and agile strategies to overcome market disruptions due to the ongoing crisis.

This blog provides a packaging industry overview in North America, highlighting the key packaging industry trends that investor and companies can expect to see.

Impressive growth in Mexico: Mexico is predicted to have the highest packaging industry growth among the three North American countries. One of the key packaging industry segments that is expected to show positive growth in Mexico is the soft drink beverage packaging that meets the needs of customers seeking both versatility and sophistication from their packaging.

Success of rigid plastic packaging: Packaging industry trends such as rigid plastic packaging is forecasted to show steady growth in the North American packaging market and will experience the highest growth rates across plastics. Furthermore, PE and PET will remain the main plastics used for consumer manufacturing.

Request more info for key insights and strategies on how to adapt your business operations to thrive amidst the existing global crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005329/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us