Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution for a medical device packaging company. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped a medical device packaging company to successfully enter the US market and realize savings of over $2.7 million.

Planning a market entry can be daunting. It requires a deep understanding of the current market dynamics, including the competitive forces, barriers to entry, trade environment, and so on. Without these insights, navigating the business environment can be extremely challenging and can set the business up for failure.

The business challenge: The client, a medical device packaging company based out of Europe, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to create an informed US expansion strategy. By partnering with Infiniti Research, they wanted to examine critical factors including investment environment, industry development, and regional market changes. Besides, the client wanted to understand the stricter FDA medical device packaging regulations in the US, focus on building packaging materials that follow industry standards, and identify the best third-party services providers to support them in transportation needs.

Having a comprehensive understanding of the market opportunities, trends, and challenges can help businesses to efficiently adapt to the market demands and succeed in the long-run.

Infiniti's Integrated Approach:

Evaluated potential barriers to market entry, identified supply chain risks, and understood regulatory requirements in the US

Identified medical device packaging trends and alternatives that need to be focused on in the coming years

Analyzed the top companies in the US medical device packaging market and identified their business strategies and plans

The business impact of the market intelligence solution for the medical device packaging company

Devised a sound market entry strategy to enter the US medical devices packaging market

Analyzed industry development, investment environment, US medical device packaging market size, and market opportunities

Understood the policies and regulations of the United States

Designed products that could withstand shipping through all types of climates and a variety of physical hazards

Exceeded their sales expectation and realized savings of over $2.7 million

