Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
PR Newswire
29.05.2020 | 16:16
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 29

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2020 it repurchased 108,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 139p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,977,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,977,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,977,941.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 29 May 2020 it repurchased 287,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 175p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,514,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,514,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 28,786,800.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
29 May 2020

