eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 29-May-2020 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Result of AGM eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: Resolution Votes for % Votes % Shares Marked against As Votes Withheld / Abstentions (* indicates special resolution) 1. To receive the 19,429,394 100 0 0 0 Company's annual report and accounts for the period ended 31 December 2019 2. To re-elect 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 James Sturrock as a Director 3. To re-elect 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 Nikki Crumpton as a Director 4. To re-elect 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director 5. To elect Tim 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 Parfitt as a Director 6. To re-elect 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 Paul Pindar as a Director 7. To re-appoint 19,428,394 100 0 0 1,000 Nexia Smith & Williamson as Auditors of the Company 8. To authorise 19,418,902 100 0 0 10,492 the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors 9. To authorise 19,418,902 100 0 0 10,492 the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 10*. To authorise 19,418,902 100 0 0 10,492 the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 11*. To authorise 19,418,902 100 0 0 10,492 the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment NOTES: 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution. 3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 4. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 5. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTD Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

