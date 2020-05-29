Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 20 1005 5 ISIN code IS0000031912 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20201005 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 22.850.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 22.850.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 2, 2020 19 First ordinary June 2, 2020 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date October 5, 2020 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating Apr. 2020 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans agency, date) May. 2020 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May. 2020 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans ---------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for May 28, 2020 Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval of May 29, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to June 2, 2020 trading 54 Order book ID RIKV_20_1005 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 58 Static volatility No guards 59 Dynamic volatility No guards 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond