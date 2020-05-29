Cell manufacturer Aiko Solar is raising funds to increase its production capacity with 4.3 GW of new lines while Datang Corporation has inked a deal for a 1 GW desert project.Shanghai-based solar cell manufacturer Aikosolar on Tuesday announced it intends to raise RMB2.5 billion (US$350 million) with a private shares issuance. The company said it wants RMB1.75 billion for 4.3 GW of new production facilities based on wafers ranging in size from 180-210mm. A further RMB300 million will be invested in an R&D facility and the remaining funds will be used for working capital. Aikosolar is planning ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...