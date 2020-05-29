Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV8B ISIN: CA03842U1093 Ticker-Symbol: 4G5 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
16:48 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,003
+83,33 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AQUARIUS AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AQUARIUS AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AQUARIUS AI
AQUARIUS AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUARIUS AI INC0,006+83,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.