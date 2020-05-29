Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Daura Capital Corp. (TSXV: DUR.P) (the "Company" or "Daura"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Estrella Gold S.A.C. ("Estrella").

The Company's activities in Peru related to the proposed acquisition of Estrella continues to experience delays due to the Peruvian government's mandated lockdown and quarantine protocols. The Company is continuing to work with Estrella on the preparation of all documentation necessary to complete the requirements of the TSXV and to complete the proposed Qualifying Transaction. This includes the preparation of a definitive agreement and the preparation of a geological report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As of the date of this news release, the Company's efforts to complete a geological report in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 are ongoing. Although the quarantine measures mandated by the government of Peru continue to pose challenges, the Company believes that it will have the geological report completed in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 Quarantine Measures in Peru

On March 15, 2020, President Martin Vizcarra declared a mandatory 15-day quarantine in Peru, which included a ban on all travel between provinces and all international travel. On March 18, 2020, the Peruvian government enhanced the quarantine measures by mandating that people are to stays indoors at all times without free circulation, which meant that normal business cannot be undertaken except by remote from places of residence. On May 22, 2020, the Peruvian government announced that the quarantine measures would be extended through June 30, 2020.

Closing of the proposed Qualifying Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

