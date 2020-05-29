With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on May 29, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 2, 2020. ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase 2,561,344,934 Increase in share capital 24,663,637 Total share capital following the increase 2,586,008,571 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596