Technavio has been monitoring the stent grafts market and it is poised to grow by USD 838.38 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., CryoLife Inc., Endologix Inc., Endospan Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., and W. L. Gore Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of aortic aneurysms and co-morbidities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulation and complications associated with stent graft procedures might hamper market growth.

Stent Grafts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stent Grafts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Coronary Stent Grafts

Peripheral Stent Grafts

Geographic Landscape

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Stent Grafts Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stent grafts market report covers the following areas:

Stent Grafts Market Size

Stent Grafts Market Trends

Stent Grafts Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the stent grafts market growth during the next few years.

Stent Grafts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist stent grafts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stent grafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stent grafts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stent grafts market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Coronary stent grafts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Peripheral stent grafts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing number of strategic alliances

Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Technological advances and rising number of breakthrough device designations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Group Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Endologix Inc.

Endospan Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Terumo Corp.

W. L. Gore Associates Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

