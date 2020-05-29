Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce that it successfully completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,554,000 common shares (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of $355,400 through its agent, Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") pursuant to the agency agreement dated March 13, 2020. In connection with the Offering, the Agent, and members of its selling group, received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and non-transferable compensation options to purchase up to 355,400 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share which may be exercised for a period of 36 months from the day the Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Agent was also paid a corporate finance fee for its services in connection with the Offering.

Following completion of the Offering, Edgemont has 12,944,001 Shares issued and outstanding. Edgemont's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on June 1, 2020 under the trading symbol EDGM.

Edgemont intends to use the proceeds from the Offering primarily for exploration of its Dungate copper/gold project and for its ongoing general working capital requirements.

About Edgemont

Edgemont is focused entirely on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located 6 km south of Houston in the Omenica Mining Division of northern British Columbia. Investors are encouraged to review Edgemont's prospectus and the technical report for the Dungate Property available at www.sedar.com.

Management and the board of directors of Edgemont consists of Stuart Rogers (Chief Executive Officer and director), Joseph Campbell (director), Guido Cloetens (director) and Gordon Steblin (Chief Financial Officer).

For further information, please contact:



Stuart Rogers

Chief Executive Officer

Edgemont Gold Corp.

Tel: (778) 373-1562

www.edgemontgold.com

