

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump lashed out at China during a highly anticipated press conference on Friday, accusing the communist country of breaking its promises with the U.S. and other nations around the world.



Trump harshly criticized China's handling of the coronavirus, claiming Beijing instigated the 'global pandemic' by allowing the disease to spread.



Following China's recent move to approve a controversial security law for Hong Kong, Trump also said he is directing his administration to remove special exemptions for the city.



Trump argued Hong Kong is 'no longer sufficiently autonomous' to warrant preferential treatment by the U.S., claiming China has abandoned the idea of 'one country, two systems.'



The president also announced that he is suspending the entry of certain foreign nationals from China into the U.S. as well as instructing a presidential working group on financial markets to study Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.



Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S.' relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

