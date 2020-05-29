The global adaptive learning software market size is expected to grow by USD 384.99 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Adaptive learning is an essential tool that facilitates personalized education, making studies simpler for students. Thus, an increasing number of vendors are providing adaptive learning solutions. To provide a personalized learning experience, ed-tech companies and educational institutions largely believe that the core requirement to develop the personalized learning framework is to build an accurate learner profile. This is critical in understanding and establishing a learner's optimal starting point, along with his/her future learning pathway. This is precisely where adaptive learning is most helpful as using solutions provided by adaptive learning software, educators can precisely identify each learner's capabilities and map their progress as they begin new lessons. Through this process, they can learn about each student's interests and areas of strength. Adaptive learning software performs continual monitoring of student progress and records the data collected for future reference. Thus, the increasing need for personalized learning is expected to drive market growth.

As per Technavio, the inclusion of analytics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Adaptive Learning Software Market: Inclusion of Analytics

The increase in data has stimulated the popularity of the concept of analytics embedded with adaptive learning in education as well as the corporate training sectors. The use of analytics with adaptive learning technology has helped educators and administrators obtain real-time data about the progress of students. Analytics can also enable them to forecast a student's performance in certain subjects. The concept of analytics is prominently used in the assessment and evaluation process of both students and employees. The adaptive learning system significantly eases these tasks and allows educators to focus on other curricular activities. The adaptive learning software monitors and assesses student's work and offers personalized feedback. It helps in organizing data for each learner and each test/lesson outcome in real time, at a very fundamental level. Thus, the inclusion of analytics is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rising government regulations in adaptive learning, and the increased emphasis on teacher training will have a significant impact on the growth of the adaptive learning software market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Adaptive Learning Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adaptive learning software market by end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the adaptive learning software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the strong focus of the US government on improving the quality of education and strategic initiatives to mainstream the concept of adaptive learning solutions.

