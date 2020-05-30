Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSX-V: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of April 28, 2020, as a result of delays due to COVID-19, it is continuing to rely on the exemption provided in BCI 51-515 (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian Securities Regulators) to delay the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"):

The Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company is in the final stages of its audit and expects that it will be able to file its annual documents no later than June 12, 2020. Members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. An update on material business developments since the Company's April 28, 2020 press release has been provided in prior press releases.

