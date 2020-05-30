

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Cyramza, in combination with erlotinib, for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations.



The company noted that Cyramza regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 41 percent compared to erlotinib in this patient population.



Cyramza has now received six FDA approvals to treat certain types of lung, liver, stomach and colorectal cancers.



In addition to a recent approval for CYRAMZA in the European Union based on the RELAY results, Lilly has made a submission in Japan with regulatory action expected by the end of 2020.



