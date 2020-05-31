Amag: The Management Board of Austria Metall AG, Austrian based supplier of primary aluminum and premium cast and rolled aluminum products, decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to Euro 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of Euro 1.20 per share was communicated. This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.Amag: weekly performance: 2.66% Number of naturalisations: 2 451 persons acquired Austrian citizenship in the first quarter of 2020. According to Statistics Austria, the number of naturalisations decreased by 11.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (2 764 naturalisations). Females accounted for 55.1% of all ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...