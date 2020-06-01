AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 03:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 29/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.7427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44000 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 67037 EQS News ID: 1059749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 31, 2020 21:20 ET (01:20 GMT)