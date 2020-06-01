Juvenescence Limited, a life sciences company focused on therapies to modify aging and increasing healthy human longevity, and G3 Therapeutics, a trailblazer biotechnology company leveraging biological big data for drug discovery and development, today announced the formation of Juvenomics Limited, a joint venture between the two parent companies. Juvenomics will focus on developing validated nutraceuticals and medicines to combat aging and aging-related diseases such as those of the musculoskeletal system. Juvenomics is built on the unique combination of G3 Therapeutics' proprietary, multi-omic biological dataset, consisting of trillions of proprietary datapoints collected in the GLOBAL Clinical Study (NCT01738828) of over 7,500 patients, and the unique machine learning platforms assembled by Juvenescence. Juvenomics is also proud to announce the appointment of Dr. David Roblin MD FMedSci to its Board of Directors. David has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record as former President of R&D at Summit Therapeutics, Head of Anti-Infectives at Bayer, and Head of Research in Europe for Pfizer. He is currently COO at Juvenescence and the Chair of Scientific Translation at the Francis Crick Institute.

Szilard Voros, MD, FACC, FSCCT, FAHA, Founder and CEO of G3 Therapeutics commented:

For the first time, biological big data and genomics in particular meets longevity science. Over the past 7 years, we have pioneered the use of unbiased biological big data for drug discovery and development, primarily focusing on cardiovascular and cardio-metabolic diseases. During the same period of time, the science of aging and healthy longevity has gone through its rites of passage and Juvenescence is paving the way in the application of the same scientific and medical rigor that is applied to all common, chronic diseases. In Juvenescence, we have found the perfect partner to work with to discover, develop and commercialize genetically validated nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals to foster healthy aging and treat diseases of aging. Juvenomics is trailblazing the science of biological big data to bring revelatory new approaches to combat the aging process."

Gregory Bailey MD, Founder and CEO of Juvenescence Limited commented:

"At Juvenescence, we are very excited about this opportunity to work with G3. Since its inception Juvenescence has been at the vanguard of applying data science towards drug discovery and development. The depth of the patient derived database assembled by G3 is extraordinary and compelling. To have exclusive access to the existing data and the new data that G3 generates going forward for anti-aging and age-related diseases is a unique opportunity. This data gives us the ability to accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics to modify healthy aging."

About G3 Therapeutics

G3 Therapeutics is a global leader in the application of unbiased biological big data in transforming the drug discovery and drug development process. G3 Therapeutics has assembled a revelatory platform that utilizes deep phenotyping, deep molecular profiling and deep learning for the discovery, genetic validation and development of novel drug targets. G3 Therapeutics' foundational biological big data platform has been built on the GLOBAL Clinical Study (NCT01738828), enrolling over 7,500 individuals from around the world. G3 Therapeutics' deep molecular profiling approach includes whole genome sequencing, as well as the measurement of all other relevant "omics" measurements including DNA methylation, RNA sequencing, proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics. G3 Therapeutics has already discovered and patented relevant biomarkers and is starting the development of several novel drugs based on its proprietary platform and discoveries.

About Juvenescence Limited

Juvenescence Limited is a life sciences company developing therapies to modify aging and increase healthy human longevity. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with longevity-related therapeutics by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures. Juvenescence believes that recent scientific advances have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of the aging process.

