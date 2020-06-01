Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into or from US, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.5bn Tier 2 instrument (XS1253955469)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.5 billion Subordinated Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due June 2025 callable on Year 5 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1253955469 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 30 June 2020. Trading will be suspended as of 26 June 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these Subordinated Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or compliance with any other requirement under the relevant securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Jarco de Swart Dies Donker

Senior Press Officer Head of Investor Relations

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)





Attachment