

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Jacobio Pharmaceuticals have collaborated to develop and commercialize SHP2 inhibitors, which target a key node in cancer and immune cells. Financial terms were not disclosed.



As per the terms of the deal, AbbVie will be granted an exclusive license to the SHP2 portfolio. Jacobio will continue to conduct early global clinical trials of JAB-3068 and JAB-3312 with AbbVie covering R&D expenses.



Upon completion, AbbVie will assume global development and commercialization responsibilities. Jacobio has an option, exercisable before the initiation of registrational trials, to exclusively develop and commercialize the SHP2 program in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.



SHP2 is an important protein mediator of cellular signaling through RAS/MAP kinase pathway. Many tumors have genetic mutations, driving abnormal cancer cell growth which relies on SHP2 activity. Jacobio's early clinical stage SHP2 assets, JAB-3068 and JAB-3312, are oral small molecules designed to specifically inhibit SHP2 activity.



