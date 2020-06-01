Riga, Latvia, 2020-06-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 East West Agro EWA1LOS Buyback VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 07.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000022A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB006220A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB006220A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2020 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de