Riga, Latvia, 2020-06-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 East West Agro EWA1LOS Buyback VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 05.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 07.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000022A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB006220A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB006220A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2020 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.