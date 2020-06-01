Schedule of Government Securities auctions for June 2020 - August 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-01 2020-06-03 2026-11-27 EUR 2368 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-08 2020-06-10 2023-04-01 EUR 1025 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-15 2020-06-17 2029-08-28 EUR 3359 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-22 2020-06-25 2024-04-17 EUR 1392 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-06-29 2020-07-01 2026-11-27 EUR 2340 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-07 2020-07-09 2023-04-01 EUR 996 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-13 2020-07-15 2032-02-12 EUR 4229 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-20 2020-07-22 2026-01-22 EUR 2010 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-07-27 2020-07-29 2023-04-01 EUR 976 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-03 2020-08-05 2026-11-27 EUR 2305 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-10 2020-08-12 2023-04-01 EUR 962 LT0000630071 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-17 2020-08-19 2026-01-22 EUR 1982 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-24 2020-08-26 2023-08-16 EUR 1085 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-08-31 2020-09-02 2029-08-28 EUR 3282 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
