Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2020 01-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Gledhow Investments plc First Half Results to 31 March 2020 Date: 29 May 2020 Results Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its half year results ("interim results") for the current financial year. The period covered is from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020. These are unaudited interim results. The Company continues to pursue its investment strategy which has the objective of achieving long-term capital growth. The Company had cash of GBP 147,414 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax profit of GBP 22,523. Despite the uncertain economic environment the Company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as they arise. Risks in Relation to COVID-19 Whilst the full impact of the global pandemic is yet to be felt by businesses worldwide, it is likely to have a negative impact on the business prospects generally and small companies in particular. This has impacted on share prices, including some shares held by the Company. There remains the risk that Company's investments might be further negatively impacted and might not realise the carrying values on sale. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Profit and Loss Account for the six months ended 31 March 2020 Continuing operations Six months to 31 Six months to 31 March 2020 March 2019 GBP GBP Turnover ******** Proceeds from sale of 632,144 286,734 investments Cost of sales (including (573,978) (342,362) unrealised losses and gains on investments held for resale) Gross (loss) / profit 58,166 (55,628) Administrative expenses (35,643) (2,627) (Loss) / profit on 22,523 (58,255) ordinary activities before tax Taxation (4,505) - (Loss) / profit for the 18,018 (58,255) period (Loss) / Earnings per 0.04p (0.12) share - Basic (pence) Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2020 2020 2019 GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 787,796 651,263 Debtors 4,080 4,080 Cash at bank and in hand 147,414 85,890 939,290 741,233 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (32,288) (6,366) Net current assets and total assets 907,002 734,867 less current liabilities Capital and reserves Called up share capital 490,000 490,000 Share premium account 71,122 71,122 Profit and loss account 251,810 79,675 Other reserve 94,070 94,070 Shareholders' funds 907,002 734,867 - equity interests Notes 1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc. 2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies. 3. The financial results detailed above are unaudited, and have been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. 4. Earnings per share - Basic The (loss)/earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2020 is calculated on the earnings on ordinary activities after tax of GBP18,018 (2019: loss of GBP58,255) divided by the weighted average number of 49,000,000 (2019: 49,000,000) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue during the period. 5. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. . ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 67002 EQS News ID: 1059677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)