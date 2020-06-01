Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Admission of Security to Trading 01-Jun-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Admission of Security to Trading The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 01/06/2020. Name of Issuer: Vulcan Industries plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKMDX634 Symbol: VULC EMS: 5000 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 67039 EQS News ID: 1059765 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)