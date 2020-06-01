Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 01-Jun-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 01/06/2020. Name of Issuer: Vulcan Industries plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKMDX634 Symbol: VULC EMS: 5000 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Tel: 020 3597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 66954 EQS News ID: 1059083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

