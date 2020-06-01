AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI ) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 29/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.6576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7351225 CODE: WSRI ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 67058 EQS News ID: 1059805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

