APS Announces the Addition of Edward Bearcroft to Its Board and Senior Management Team

LONDON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APS today announced the addition of Edward Bearcroft as Chief Digital & Data Information Officer to the company and an APS Board member.

Prior to joining APS, Edward has held a number of senior leadership positions in Digital and IT at blue chip Wealth and Asset Management firms where he has been a pioneer in the application of digital technology to marketing, sales and customer centred digital services.

In the early 2000's he lead the development of Schroders' retail and institutional presence on the web and set up their digital marketing capabilities. He spent 10 years at Fidelity International where in particular he drive the development of the user experience team in technology as the key differentiator in personal investing markets, adviser platform business and services for institutional investors. For the last 4 years he has been a leading light in developing the use of Spotify model agile at M&G as the leader of the Global Distribution IT Tribe enabling them to develop fully cloud based customer facing digital services.

Mark Blake (Director at APS) commented: "Edward is known across the Wealth & Asset Management as a sector catalyst for delivery Digital Transformation. Edward is a passionate believer in the ability of technology to transform the way that financial services are delivered to customers for the better - better for customers, better for employees and better for the world. He is a great advocate of the value of investing in the design of service experiences and the utility of agile to enable a workforce to deliver ever greater value to increasing numbers of stakeholders whilst still attaining strategic business objectives for cost and growth. His breadth and depth of experience in this domain enables him to provide world class advice, strategy and delivery services to our clients at APS."

