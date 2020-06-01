DevOps Enterprise Summit London Unveils Virtual Program that Promises to Engage Attendees Through a Dynamic Learning Experience for the DevOps Community

IT Revolution Structuring its Virtual Conference to Maximize a Dynamic, Engaging Attendee Experience Through Experience Reports from Top Industry Domain Experts, Q&As with Speakers, and Opportunities for Attendee Interactions

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's COVID-19 pandemic world, many organizations and conference attendees spend time and resources to only sit at their desks and watch a series of back-to-back "talking heads" and slides that they quickly disengage with.

IT Revolution has a different approach. Regarded by technology leaders as producing the leading enterprise conference in the DevOps space ( DevOps Enterprise Summit ), the company has built its conferences around two simple, but very essential elements: high-quality content in the form of experience reports shared by tech leaders from the biggest brands globally, and removing the velvet rope to enable fluid interactions and learning opportunities between attendees and speakers. In addition, the conference programming spans every industry vertical (airline, healthcare, government, fintech, retail industries and more) from around the world.

View the full conference agenda for 23-25 June at ( https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual-programming/ ).

Conference organizer, Gene Kim, recently published his Love Letter to Conferences chronicling his compounded learnings and admiration of conferences over the last 10 years, and his What to Expect, And Why I'm So Excited About It blog post detailing the programming and networking sessions for the upcoming DevOps Enterprise Summit London - Virtual event.

At the London Conference, the programming will include:

Experience reports from Credit Suisse, Comcast, IBM, Lufthansa Systems, Samsung, Standard Bank, and more;

New networking sessions utilizing the virtual format;

Virtual book signings by well-known industry authors;

Interest-based video networking, whereby attendees can select and engage with and ask questions of other attendees or speakers;

Birds-of-a-Feather gatherings for finding like-minded peers;

Lean Coffee , a hands-on workshop and interchange between participants;

Virtual Happy Hours for some informal networking, and more.

"Great physical conferences have an incredible magic. You learn from incredible talks, you're surrounded by the best in the game, you find fellow travelers who face challenges similar to your own, and so much more. These often lead to lifelong relationships, and can even change your career. I'd like to set your expectations that we'll deliver this same type of magic in our virtual event, just as amazing as any of the previous DevOps Enterprise Summits we've run," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate.

In addition, there are new technology leaders joining the London program:

Aisha Alawadhi , VP Agile Delivery Enterprise & International, Emirates NBD Bank

, VP Agile Delivery Enterprise & International, Emirates NBD Bank Janet Chapman , Mission Leader, Nationwide Building Society

, Mission Leader, Nationwide Building Society Natasha Anderson , Software Engineering Practice Lead, Standard Bank

, Software Engineering Practice Lead, Standard Bank Patrick Debois , Director of DevOps Relations/Advisor, Snyk

, Director of DevOps Relations/Advisor, Snyk Max Ehammer, Enterprise Architect for Software Development and Integration, SPAR Business Services GmbH

Julia Harrison , Head of Product for Technology Operations, Government Digital Service

, Head of Product for Technology Operations, Government Digital Service David Jungwirth , Senior Director - Digital Advisory at Enterprise Studio, HCL Technologies

, Senior Director - Digital Advisory at Enterprise Studio, HCL Technologies Dr. Mik Kersten , Founder and CEO, Tasktop

, Founder and CEO, Tasktop Peter Moore , President, Wild Oak Enterprises LLC

, President, Wild Oak Enterprises LLC Michael Palzer , Head of Digital Channels & Services, Hermes Germany GmbH

, Head of Digital Channels & Services, Hermes Germany GmbH Dr. Carlota Perez , International Consultant and Lecturer; Honorary Professor, University of Sussex, UK

, International Consultant and Lecturer; Honorary Professor, University of Sasha Rosenbaum , Senior Program Manager, GitHub/Microsoft

, Senior Program Manager, GitHub/Microsoft Syed Shoaib Rizvi , VP Agile Delivery Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD Bank

, VP Agile Delivery Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD Bank David Silverman , author of New York Times best-selling leadership and management book "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World"

, author of best-selling leadership and management book "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World" Stephan Stapel , Head of Development, Hermes Germany GmbH

, Head of Development, Hermes Germany GmbH Ellie Taylor , Agility Coach, Nationwide Building Society

, Agility Coach, Nationwide Building Society Michael Winslow , Director of Engineering, Comcast

, Director of Engineering, Comcast Martin Woodward , Director of Developer Relations, GitHub/Microsoft

The full agenda ( https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual-programming/ ) for the June 23-25 conference is now live. Attendees receive exclusive, on-demand access to all presentation recordings (not available to the public until after October). Organizations sending groups of 10 or more can contact ( events@itrevolution.com ) for company group rates.

Learn more by visiting DevOps Enterprise Summit London Virtual at ( https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual ).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) helps technology leaders achieve their goals through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

